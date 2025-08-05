Upcoming Festivals in August 2025: Varalakshmi Vratam, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami & More

The month of August 2025 is ready to illuminate India with a variety of festivals, national celebrations, and cultural practices. While the monsoon keeps pouring over the country, the core of India will throb with faith, togetherness, and happiness. From ancient Hindu festivals to local celebrations and national events, this month has something unique for everyone.

Key Festivals in August 2025

Jhulan Purnima – August 8 (Friday): Commemorates the sportive and divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha, with swings, music, and worship.

Varalakshmi Vratham – August 8 (Friday): One of the most important festivals for women in South India, who worship Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for good fortune and family prosperity.

Raksha Bandhan – August 9 (Saturday) : A sibling love day, as sisters wrap rakhis around their brothers and pray for their safety and prosperity.

Independence Day – August 15 (Friday): National holiday to commemorate India's independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Flag hoisting events and patriotic functions will be conducted throughout the nation.

Parsi New Year (Navroz) – August 15 (Friday): A day of renewal and introspection for Parsis, commemorated with prayers, feasts, and family reunions.

Krishna Janmashtami – August 16 (Saturday) : Celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna with fasting, devotional songs, midnight pujas, and cultural events.

Onam – August 26 (Tuesday): One of the biggest festivals in Kerala, Onam welcomes King Mahabali with huge feasts, flower arrangements (Pookalam), and the renowned Vallam Kali (boat race).

One of the biggest festivals in Kerala, Onam welcomes King Mahabali with huge feasts, flower arrangements (Pookalam), and the renowned Vallam Kali (boat race). Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27 (Wednesday): Marking the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of all obstacles, this 10-day celebration features idol installations, aartis, and processions.

Other Celebrations in August 2025

Apart from the big festivals, there are numerous other regional and cultural events to await:

Friendship Day – August 3 (Sunday): A day for amusement between friends and students, spent with gifts and activities that bring them closer.

Tendong Lho Rum Faat – August 8 (Friday): This is a Sikkim festival dedicated to a sacred hill that is said to have preserved lives during a flood.

Patriots Day – August 13 (Thursday): This is a Manipur day of remembrance for the courageous freedom fighters who challenged British rule.

Hartalika Teej – August 26 (Tuesday): A celebration in which married and unmarried women fast and pray for joyous, long-term marriages.

National Sports Day – August 29 (Saturday): Feted throughout India to commemorate legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, with sports activities organized in schools and colleges.

Festivals to Look Out for Next

As the festive season picks up, here are some of the festivals in August 2025 that you can get ready to celebrate:

Krishna Janmashtami on 16th August – Celebrate Krishna's birth with fasting and devotional songs.

Onam on 26th August – Participate in the grand harvest festival of Kerala.

Ganesh Chaturthi on 27th August – Invite Lord Ganesha home with devotion and music.

National Sports Day on 29th August – Inspire youth to take up sports and pay homage to India's sporting legacy.

In Conclusion

From Ganesh Chaturthi to Varalakshmi Vratham, Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day, August 2025 will be a month that is filled with joy, faith, and togetherness. It's a month where individuals from all over India unite to celebrate tradition, culture, and national pride.

Whichever way you choose – lighting lights, tying rakhis, hoisting flags, or distributing sweets – August is the best time to witness the diversity and richness of India's heritage.

