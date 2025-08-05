Thomas Partey granted bail in rape and sexual assault charges: Report

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Former Arsenal and Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail by a court in the United Kingdom after being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, says a report.

The 32-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday, where he was formally charged with five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault involving a third. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, during his time at Arsenal.

Partey, who left Arsenal at the end of June when his contract expired, appeared in court wearing a black zip-neck jumper and carrying a navy blazer. He stood in the dock with his hands behind his back and spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charges and his bail conditions.

According to the BBC, his bail stipulates that he must not contact any of the three women involved and is required to inform the police of any permanent changes of address or international travel. The hearing, which lasted less than 15 minutes, did not require Partey to enter a plea.

The case will now move to a Crown Court trial, with Partey next due to appear at the Old Bailey on September 2. The charges follow an investigation that began in February 2022, when police first received a report of rape. Partey was initially arrested in July 2022 but was not named publicly at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while the investigation was ongoing.

Partey's lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, reiterated his innocence. In a statement quoted by Sky Sport, she said, "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name."

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020 for £45 million, made 52 appearances across all competitions for the club last season and is now a free agent.

