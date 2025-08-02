August 4 School Holiday or not?

As we go into the new week, both teachers and students are asking themselves whether August 4, 2025, will be a holiday or an ordinary school day. According to the current school calendar, August 4 is bound to be an ordinary school day, with schools running as normal.

No Nationwide Holidays in Sight

No significant events or festivals are scheduled for August 4 that would qualify for a national or state holiday for schools. The upcoming holidays in August are:

Raksha Bandhan: August 9 (Saturday) - festival of sibling bonds

Independence Day: August 15 (Friday) - birthday of India's independence

Janmashtami: August 16 (Saturday) - birthday of Lord Krishna

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27 (Wednesday) - birthday of Lord Ganesha

Regional Holidays May Apply

It's worth mentioning, however, that regional holidays may alter the school schedule on a few occasions. For example:

Onam: traditionally observed between August 28-September 6 in Kerala

Weather-Related Closures

School administrations can announce closures or schedule alterations in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as heavy rain. It's always a good idea to contact local schools or the administration to verify any potential weather-related closures.

In short, except for any regional or weather announcements, schools are set to run normally on August 4, 2025. A normal school day with no significant disruption is expected for teachers and students.

Also read: Anasuya Warns Youth at Mall Opening - 'Cheppu Theguddi'