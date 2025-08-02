August 4 School Holiday or not?
As we go into the new week, both teachers and students are asking themselves whether August 4, 2025, will be a holiday or an ordinary school day. According to the current school calendar, August 4 is bound to be an ordinary school day, with schools running as normal.
No Nationwide Holidays in Sight
No significant events or festivals are scheduled for August 4 that would qualify for a national or state holiday for schools. The upcoming holidays in August are:
- Raksha Bandhan: August 9 (Saturday) - festival of sibling bonds
- Independence Day: August 15 (Friday) - birthday of India's independence
- Janmashtami: August 16 (Saturday) - birthday of Lord Krishna
- Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27 (Wednesday) - birthday of Lord Ganesha
Regional Holidays May Apply
It's worth mentioning, however, that regional holidays may alter the school schedule on a few occasions. For example:
Onam: traditionally observed between August 28-September 6 in Kerala
Weather-Related Closures
School administrations can announce closures or schedule alterations in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as heavy rain. It's always a good idea to contact local schools or the administration to verify any potential weather-related closures.
In short, except for any regional or weather announcements, schools are set to run normally on August 4, 2025. A normal school day with no significant disruption is expected for teachers and students.
