Anasuya Warns Youth at Mall Opening - 'Cheppu Theguddi'

Actress and anchor Anasuya, a popular name among Telugu audiences, faced an unpleasant incident during a shopping mall inauguration in Markapur, Prakasam district.

Anasuya, who shot to fame as the anchor of the comedy show Jabardasth and later gained recognition with impactful roles in films like Rangasthalam and Pushpa, was invited as the chief guest for the mall opening. However, while addressing the crowd after the event, a few miscreants reportedly made inappropriate comments from the audience.

Visibly upset, Anasuya gave a stern warning to the troublemakers. “Cheppu theguddi… would you stay quiet if someone made such comments about your mother, sister, or wife? Haven’t your families taught you to respect elders? Very bad!” she said, expressing her anger. She also added, “Cheppu theguddi (I will break my slipper on you),” which has now become the highlight of the viral video circulating on social media.

The incident has sparked strong reactions online, with netizens praising Anasuya for boldly confronting the miscreants.

Anasuya, known for her powerful presence on both the small and silver screens, continues to juggle multiple roles as an actress, anchor, and television judge.