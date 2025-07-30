August 2025 Rajasthan School Holidays: Complete list!

Since the monsoon season showers Rajasthan with heavy rains, students and parents are looking forward to August 2025 school holiday schedule. The month is full of significant festivals and celebrations such as World Tribal Day, Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Krishna Janmashtami.

August 2025 Planned Holidays

Following are the planned holidays in August 2025 in Rajasthan:

World Tribal Day and Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Krishna Janmashtami: August 16, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025

Rain-Induced School Closures

A few districts in Rajasthan have declared school closures due to intense rains and flood-like situations. As of today, schools in 11 districts remain closed until August 2, with Tonk district declaring holidays until August 2 and Sawai Madhopur until July 31. Closures have also been declared by Bhilwara district on July 30.

District-Wise Closures

Some districts have declared closure dates as follows:

Tonk district: Schools and Anganwadis are shut down until August 2

Sawai Madhopur: Announced holidays until July 31

Bhilwara district: Government and private schools are shut on July 30

Other districts: Closures would depend; parents and students should watch local news channels and official announcements for information

Staying Informed

To keep students safe, students and parents are recommended to follow local news channels and official notifications by district administrations and school administrations for up-to-date reports on rain-forced school closures.

By keeping themselves updated on scheduled holidays and rain-forced closures, students and parents can plan their schedule accordingly and utilize their breaks to the fullest.

