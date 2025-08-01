August 2 Schools Holiday or not?

August 2, 2025, tomorrow, is likely to be an ordinary working day for schools in the majority of states. According to the current academic calendar, no special festival or event is planned on August 2 that would call for a nationwide or statewide holiday for schools.

Forthcoming Holidays in August

Although August 2 is likely to be a typical school day, there are quite a few significant holidays toward the end of the month. Some of them include:

Raksha Bandhan: August 9 (Saturday) - to celebrate sibling relationships

Independence Day: August 15 (Friday) - to celebrate India's independence

Janmashtami: August 16 (Saturday) - to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27 (Wednesday) - to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha

Regional Holidays

There are state-specific holidays and festivals. For example:

Teej (Hariyali Teej) in Rajasthan: August 2 (Saturday) may be appropriate for schools in Rajasthan, but this varies based on the school or location

Onam in Kerala: usually between August 28-September 6

Rain-Related Closures

In the event of heavy rain or any other unexpected situation, the school administration can declare closures or schedule adjustments. Always refer to local schools or administration for confirmation regarding possible rain-related closures, as has been witnessed in past years when schools were closed due to heavy rain in cities such as Delhi.

In short, barring regional or weather-related announcements, schools are likely to operate as usual on August 2, 2025.

