Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Idol Prices in Hyderabad Reach ₹1 Lakh

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 around the corner, preparations have already started in Hyderabad. Youth groups and residents are busy making arrangements for the installation of Lord Ganesha idols in colonies, but this time they have a new challenge to contend with: a sharp increase in the price of idols.

Following reports from idol manufacturing centers such as Dhoolpet, prices have skyrocketed as raw material costs, labor, and transport costs rise.

Artisans and shop owners have priced:

Small Ganesh idols at about ₹12,000 to ₹30,000 based on detailing and painting.

Medium idols, appropriate for medium-sized pandals, cost between ₹30,000 to ₹50,000.

Large idols, more prominent in grand community arrangements, are now being retailed from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000.

At Dhoolpet, which is a prominent hub for idol making in Hyderabad, a 15-foot-tall idol may cost ₹1 lakh. In other places like Nagole, it also reportedly costs more than normal, with painters attributing an increase in the cost of production.

Transportable idols on the move, which can be transported through DCM trucks, cost between ₹10,000 to ₹15,000, which is affordable for smaller communities.

In spite of the increased expenses, the fervor of Ganesh Chaturthi is not dampened. Organizers in the area are considering sponsorships and community contributions to sustain the tradition intact.

Citizens are now encouraged to book early, shop around for prices within local markets, and go green with idol options wherever available.

Also read: Friendship Day 2025: Date, Significance, Quotes, Celebrations, and Gift Ideas