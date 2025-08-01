August OTT Releases on Prime Video: The Pickup, Butterfly, and More

The vast streaming library offered by Amazon Prime Video, which includes everything from live sports to critically regarded Amazon MGM Studios movies and television shows, is one of the best benefits of having a Prime subscription. Check out the August additions to Prime Video:

The Pickup

When two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are assaulted by vicious criminals led by cunning mastermind Zoe (Keke Palmer), a routine cash collection takes a wild turn in this heist movie, which opens on August 6. The unusual pair must navigate high-risk situations, conflicting personalities, and an increasingly terrible day as chaos unfolds around them.

Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues

In this five-episode documentary, NFL legend Tom Brady, the new minority owner of 150-year-old football team Birmingham City, tries to turn the team into a world-class one. Beyond the regular football operations, the documentary discusses Birmingham City's distinctive cultural legacy and devoted fan base. August 1st marks the premiere of this documentary.

Taurasi

The three-part documentary series follows the remarkable journey of WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, whose unending quest for greatness has gone beyond the realm of sports. Her accomplishments include six Olympic gold medals, six EuroLeague titles, three NCAA championships with the University of Connecticut, and three WNBA titles with the Phoenix Mercury. Taurasi will be available for streaming on August 7.

Butterfly

David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim), a mysterious and incredibly unpredictable former U.S. intelligence officer living in South Korea, is at the center of this six-episode spy thriller that examines complex family dynamics within the perilous world of global espionage. The fallout from an impossible decision completely upends his life. Experience the thrilling online series starting on August 13.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia

On August 13, the second season of the animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia will be available for Prime subscribers to watch. Frank (Seth Rogen), Barry (Michael Cera), and Sammy (Edward Norton) are sent to New Foodland, a gleaming paradise for both food and people, in this season. However, beneath the city's gleaming refrigerators and joyful faces is a sinister truth that poses a threat to sentient food society as a whole.

Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House

Following journalist Chico Felitti's investigation, this three-part documentary series explores a case that captivated Brazil in July 2022: A strange woman who resides in a dilapidated mansion in a wealthy São Paulo neighborhood was charged with beating and harboring a domestic servant in the United States for almost two decades, together with her ex-husband. On August 15, Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House will be available for streaming.

Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa, "The Siege at Thorn High," "The Map That Leads to You," "007: Road To a Million," and Upload are some of the other titles that will be available on Prime Video in the month of August.