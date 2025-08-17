August 18 Schools Holiday or not?

As August 18 draws near, parents and students alike are desperate to learn if schools will open or close. Various states in India have made declarations regarding weather conditions and official statements.

Chandigarh

All government, government-aided, and private schools in Chandigarh will be shut on Monday, August 18, 2025. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria announced while addressing a function on Independence Day at Parade Ground on Friday. The decision has been made as part of administrative orders and will apply across all schools in the Union Territory. Colleges are also likely to be shut down.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department has also announced a rain warning with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts. Although there has been no official holiday declaration yet, schools in severely rain-affected districts could be granted leave on August 18, 2025. The decision will be finalised by district collectors based on local conditions.

Andhra Pradesh

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is presently under red alert as a low-pressure system lies over the Bay of Bengal. Very heavy rainfall is forecasted by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on August 17–18, 2025 in districts such as East Godavari, Kakinada, and Anakapalli. Schools and colleges shall be closed as a precautionary measure in affected districts on August 18.

Telangana

Telangana is also witnessing heavy rain warnings, especially from north districts. The education department has said that schools will receive a holiday on August 18, 2025, if rain continues to cause transport disruptions and affect normal life to be affected. District officials will issue notifications wherever necessary.

States with Confirmed and Likely Holidays on August 18, 2025

Holiday Confirmed: Chandigarh (all schools and colleges closed)

Holiday Likely: Tamil Nadu (rain-affected districts), Andhra Pradesh (red alert districts), Telangana (rain-affected districts)

In short, while Chandigarh has officially announced a school and college holiday on August 18, 2025, students in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana should watch out for district-level announcements as rain alerts could lead to emergent closure.

