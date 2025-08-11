August 14 - 17 School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh; Here's why!

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has also declared a holiday schedule for schools of the state, as per which schools will be closed from August 14 to August 16. This is given various important occasions and festivals.

Chehlum, Independence Day, and Janmashtami to be Observed

On the 14th of August, the state will celebrate Chehlum, which has been announced as a public holiday. The next day, August 15, is celebrated as India's Independence Day, which is a national holiday and will be celebrated with much enthusiasm. Schools are likely to join in the celebrations by raising the national flag and hosting special events to mark the occasion. August 16 has also been announced as a public holiday to celebrate Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Holiday Schedule for August for UP Schools

Holiday schedule of UP schools in August is given below:

August 14 (Thursday): Chehlum (public holiday)

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day (national holiday)

August 16 (Saturday): Shri Krishna Janmashtami (public holiday)

August 17 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

School Celebrations on Independence Day

On the 15th of August, schools throughout the state will celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal. Flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural activities, and other events that instill national pride and unity will be marked on the day.

This long holiday break will give students and teachers a well-deserved break, as they will be able to join in the celebrations and refresh themselves before getting back to studies.

