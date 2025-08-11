Rajinikanth's Coolie Release: Tamil Nadu Company Declares August 14 Holiday

In a rare act of fan loyalty, a company in Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday for its staff on August 14, 2025, to commemorate the release of Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited movie, Coolie. The company chose to do this to prevent an upsurge of leave applications from staff who want to see the film.

Embracing 50 Years of Rajinikanth's Cinema Journey

In honor of Rajinikanth's 50 years of experience in the film world, the company intends to provide food to orphanages and old-age homes, distribute sweets to the people, and contribute towards anti-piracy by offering complimentary tickets to its staff. The act not only exhibits the company's admiration for the work of the actor towards Indian cinema but also reflects the massive following of Rajinikanth.

Coolie's Box Office Expectations

With early bookings already giving impressive figures, Coolie promises to be a big earner at the box office. Advance ticket sales stand at Rs 5.55 crore for the film domestically, and adding block seats to the mix, the figure rises to Rs 10.27 crore locally. Overseas early sales have reached a whopping Rs 37 crore, which is generating confidence for a humongous global opening. Industry experts estimate that Coolie may have one of the largest opening-day collections in Indian film history.

A Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has an all-star cast of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Rumors also suggest that Aamir Khan will make a special appearance in the movie. With a budget of Rs 375 crore and a pan-India release, Coolie is set to be among the year's most-watched movies.

A Potential Box Office Clash

Coolie's release is on the Independence Day weekend, but whereas it will command the box office, yet another biggie, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, will hit screens on August 15, 2025. The conflict between these two blockbusters is going to be a thrilling affair for the world of cinema.

As usual Holiday being declared for offices as COOLIE releasing 😂🫨🦖🔥 pic.twitter.com/pj54B8uqA2 — Hello (@RockinggRAJINI) August 9, 2025

