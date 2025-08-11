ITR Filing 2025: Key Dates, Documents, and Penalties You Should Know
As the deadline for filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) draws near, here’s a quick guide to important dates, required documents, and what happens if you miss the last date.
ITR Filing: Key Documents Needed
Before you begin, keep these documents handy:
- Form 16 – from your current employer, and from your previous employer if you changed jobs during the year.
- PAN Card and Aadhaar Card – ensure your PAN and Aadhaar are linked.
- Investment Proofs – such as bank deposit receipts, PPF deposit proofs, home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.
The Income Tax Department also stresses that you must complete e-verification within 30 days of filing. If you don’t, your return may be marked as ‘invalid’ or ‘incomplete’, delaying any refunds.
You can e-verify via:
- Aadhaar OTP
- Net banking
- Electronic Verification Code (EVC) generated from a pre-validated bank or demat account
Who Must File ITR?
ITR filing is mandatory if:
- Your income exceeds the prescribed tax exemption limits.
- You own assets in India or abroad.
- You have investments in markets, shares, or ESOPs.
- Your combined bank deposits exceed ₹50 lakh.
- Your savings or current account balance exceeds ₹1 crore.
- You’ve paid more than ₹1 lakh in electricity bills in a year.
- You’ve spent over ₹2 lakh on international travel.
- Your annual sales value exceeds ₹60 lakh, regardless of profit or loss.
ITR Filing Deadlines
Last date to file for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26): September 15, 2025 (extended from July 31). If you miss the deadline, you can file a belated return until December 31, 2025.
Penalties for Late Filing
If your taxable income is above ₹5 lakh, the penalty is up to ₹5,000. If your taxable income is ₹5 lakh or less, the maximum penalty is ₹1,000. Penalties can go up to ₹10,000 depending on the delay.
Filing late may also mean losing certain deductions and could increase scrutiny from the IT Department.