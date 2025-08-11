ITR Filing 2025: Key Dates, Documents, and Penalties You Should Know

As the deadline for filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) draws near, here’s a quick guide to important dates, required documents, and what happens if you miss the last date.

ITR Filing: Key Documents Needed

Before you begin, keep these documents handy:

Form 16 – from your current employer, and from your previous employer if you changed jobs during the year.

PAN Card and Aadhaar Card – ensure your PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

Investment Proofs – such as bank deposit receipts, PPF deposit proofs, home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.

The Income Tax Department also stresses that you must complete e-verification within 30 days of filing. If you don’t, your return may be marked as ‘invalid’ or ‘incomplete’, delaying any refunds.

You can e-verify via:

Aadhaar OTP

Net banking

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) generated from a pre-validated bank or demat account

Who Must File ITR?

ITR filing is mandatory if:

Your income exceeds the prescribed tax exemption limits.

You own assets in India or abroad.

You have investments in markets, shares, or ESOPs.

Your combined bank deposits exceed ₹50 lakh.

Your savings or current account balance exceeds ₹1 crore.

You’ve paid more than ₹1 lakh in electricity bills in a year.

You’ve spent over ₹2 lakh on international travel.

Your annual sales value exceeds ₹60 lakh, regardless of profit or loss.

ITR Filing Deadlines

Last date to file for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26): September 15, 2025 (extended from July 31). If you miss the deadline, you can file a belated return until December 31, 2025.

Penalties for Late Filing

If your taxable income is above ₹5 lakh, the penalty is up to ₹5,000. If your taxable income is ₹5 lakh or less, the maximum penalty is ₹1,000. Penalties can go up to ₹10,000 depending on the delay.

Filing late may also mean losing certain deductions and could increase scrutiny from the IT Department.