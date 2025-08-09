August 11 School Holiday in Karnataka or not?

As parents and students of Karnataka wait anxiously for the response, rumors are increasing that August 11 will be announced a school holiday. With the Varalakshmi Vratham holiday on August 8 and the subsequent weekend, everyone is looking forward to a four-day long weekend. Even though there has been no official notification from the Karnataka government for a holiday on August 11, students are keeping their fingers crossed for an unexpected declaration.

Recent and Future Holidays in Karnataka

Recent Holidays:

August 8: Varalakshmi Festival (Friday)

August 9 & 10: Second Saturday and Sunday

Future Holiday:

August 15: Independence Day (Friday)

Impact on Students and Teachers

If August 11th is a declared holiday, students would have two long weekends in one week, a welcome respite from regular routines. Yet teachers are struggling with congested calendars by virtue of routine interruptions, having to juggle lessons and reformulate academic plans.

Academic Calendar

The Karnataka School Education Department has announced an academic calendar for the year 2025-26, detailing school vacations, summer and winter vacations, and exam schedules. The calendar indicates that the number of duty days for the academic year is 244, of which 180 days are to be spent on teaching-learning activities.

Official Notification

Until today, there is no official order from the Karnataka government that August 11 is a holiday for schools. Students and parents need to look out for official orders and updates from the Karnataka Department of School Education.

