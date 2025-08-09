TG EAPCET Final Phase Counselling Provisional Allotment Result Expected on August 10

The counselling process of Telangana Government Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 is almost complete. The final phase provisional allotment result will be released on or before August 10, 2025. All those candidates who have taken part in the third and final phase of seat allotment are able to find their allotment results on the official counselling website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

Key Dates to Remember

Allotment Result Announcement Date: On or before August 10, 2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting: August 10 to 12, 2025

Reporting at the College: August 11 to 13, 2025 (in case of change of Branch/College)

Process to Check the TG EAPCET Final Phase Allotment Result

The provisional allotment result can be checked by following these steps:

Go to the official website of TG EAPCET counselling at tgeapcet.nic.in .

. Click on the last phase allotment result link.

Input the necessary details in the college-wise allotment list.

The last phase allotment result will be shown on the screen.

Save the allotment result for future use.

What to Expect in the Allotment Result

The TG EAPCET 2025 counselling final phase allotment result will release the list of candidates eligible for admissions to all higher education courses. Candidates who have been allotted seats have to report to their respective colleges on August 11 to 13, 2025, with all required documents for admission.

Documents to Carry for Admission:

The applicants are instructed to bring all the required documents with them when reporting to colleges for admission. They can bring the following documents with them:

TG EAPCET allotment letter

Original certificates and mark sheets

Identity proof

Other documents, as mentioned by the university or college

Conclusion

The final phase counselling provisional allotment result of the TG EAPCET 2025 will likely be released soon. Candidates should check frequently on the official website and follow the steps provided above in order to view their allotment results. After the allotment result, candidates can proceed further in securing admission into their desired courses.

