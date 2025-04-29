April 30 Holiday or not?

As Akshaya Tritiya nears, people are inquiring whether April 30 would be a holiday in their state or not. Though Akshaya Tritiya is an important festival, it may not be a public holiday for all the states. Let's see which states will have holidays tomorrow.

Karnataka: Basava Jayanti Holiday

In Karnataka, April 30 is a holiday on Basava Jayanti occasion, which is the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a great 12th-century philosopher, poet, and social reformer. Banks and government offices in Karnataka will be closed tomorrow.

Telugu States: Summer Holidays

Tomorrow is announced as a summer holiday in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Schools and educational institutions in these two states will be closed.

Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh: Summer Break in May

Although April 30 is not declared a holiday in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh, most schools in these states have already started their summer vacation in May.

Other States

As for the other states, there are no holidays announced on April 30 on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya. May 1 is a holiday in a few states like Maharashtra, which is observed as Maharashtra Day.

In conclusion, though April 30 has been declared as a holiday by some states such as Karnataka and the Telugu states, others will be observing their usual routine. It's always good.

