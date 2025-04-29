HIT 3 Box Office: Nani’s Film Needs ₹50 Crore to Break Even?

Tollywood actor Nani's upcoming release, HIT: The Third Case, is generating unprecedented expectations. The movie received an A certificate from the censor board. Typically, ordinary audiences tend to avoid the film, and they will only attend if the word of mouth is positive.

But Nani is setting an unprecedented standard in the industry, as the pre-sales business for HIT 3 has created new benchmarks. Nani's fan base has grown exponentially with each of his films. The pre-sales business for HIT-3 is proving this. This third installment of HIT demonstrates Nani's typically strong overseas market.

With each passing film, Nani has expanded his box-office potential, and looking at the early advances of HIT 3, its release could very well be his biggest opener. It is rare for an action thriller with a lot of bloodshed to pull in these numbers, and Nani's film is doing it with a lot of ease.

However, the movie has a steep box-office target to achieve. According to various estimates, Nani's HIT 3 must cross the Rs.50 crore mark to achieve break-even. This situation can become challenging for the actor. Even though HIT 3 can guarantee a solid opening, the film needs to garner 50 crores or more to break even, which is where the audience's word of mouth becomes crucial.

If the movie garners positive reviews from viewers, it can easily break even. But, as it is a violent film, and owing to the bloodshed that's depicted in the trailer, if people remain split on the film, then it might make life difficult for HIT: The Third Case to achieve the difficult box-office target.