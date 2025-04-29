NTR, Prashanth Neel’s Dragon Shoots in a Village Near Mangalore - Pics Go Viral!

The highly anticipated collaboration between Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel is progressing at full throttle. Although there’s been strong buzz around the film being titled Dragon, no official confirmation has been made regarding the name as of now.

Originally planned for a Sankranti 2026 release, the film's schedule has now been revised. The makers officially announced this afternoon that the movie will instead hit theatres worldwide on June 25, 2026.

As per the latest updates, the team is currently filming a major action sequence in Kunta, a picturesque village in the Mangalore region of Karnataka. The location, known for its natural beauty, features two breathtaking waterfalls—Vibhuthi and Vajragundi—which are playing host to the adrenaline-pumping scene.

Produced on a massive scale by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts, the film promises to be a visual spectacle. Leading lady Rukmini Vasanth stars opposite Jr. NTR in this action-packed entertainer. Since the announcement, fan expectations have soared, and the team is leaving no stone unturned to meet the hype with top-notch production values.