AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates Revised for GATE and Non-GATE Candidates

Jul 23, 2025, 11:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the revised counselling schedule for AP PGECET 2025, which includes separate dates for GATE/GPAT and non-GATE candidates. Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling process through the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

GATE/GPAT Candidates:

  • Registration Window: July 9 to July 25, 2025 (score card uploading), July 14 to July 26, 2025 (web counselling registration)
  • Certificate Verification: July 15 to July 27, 2025
  • Web Options Entry: July 18 to July 28, 2025
  • Changing Web Options: July 29, 2025
  • Seat Allotment Result: August 1, 2025
  • Self-Joining and Physical Reporting: August 2 to August 4, 2025

Non-GATE Candidates:

  • Registration Window: July 17 to August 1, 2025
  • Certificate Verification: July 18 to August 2, 2025
  • Web Options Entry: July 19 to August 3, 2025
  • Changing Web Options: August 4, 2025
  • Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2025
  • Self-Joining and Physical Reporting: August 7 to August 11, 2025

Important Details:

  • Classes for both GATE/GPAT and non-GATE candidates will commence on August 11, 2025.
  • Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for their respective courses.
  • The counselling process involves registration, payment of fees, certificate verification, web options entry, and seat allotment.

