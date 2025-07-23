AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates Revised for GATE and Non-GATE Candidates

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the revised counselling schedule for AP PGECET 2025, which includes separate dates for GATE/GPAT and non-GATE candidates. Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling process through the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

GATE/GPAT Candidates:

Registration Window: July 9 to July 25, 2025 (score card uploading), July 14 to July 26, 2025 (web counselling registration)

Certificate Verification: July 15 to July 27, 2025

Web Options Entry: July 18 to July 28, 2025

Changing Web Options: July 29, 2025

Seat Allotment Result: August 1, 2025

Self-Joining and Physical Reporting: August 2 to August 4, 2025

Non-GATE Candidates:

Registration Window: July 17 to August 1, 2025

Certificate Verification: July 18 to August 2, 2025

Web Options Entry: July 19 to August 3, 2025

Changing Web Options: August 4, 2025

Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2025

Self-Joining and Physical Reporting: August 7 to August 11, 2025

Important Details:

Classes for both GATE/GPAT and non-GATE candidates will commence on August 11, 2025.

Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for their respective courses.

The counselling process involves registration, payment of fees, certificate verification, web options entry, and seat allotment.

