AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Dates Revised for GATE and Non-GATE Candidates
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the revised counselling schedule for AP PGECET 2025, which includes separate dates for GATE/GPAT and non-GATE candidates. Eligible candidates can now register for the counselling process through the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.
GATE/GPAT Candidates:
- Registration Window: July 9 to July 25, 2025 (score card uploading), July 14 to July 26, 2025 (web counselling registration)
- Certificate Verification: July 15 to July 27, 2025
- Web Options Entry: July 18 to July 28, 2025
- Changing Web Options: July 29, 2025
- Seat Allotment Result: August 1, 2025
- Self-Joining and Physical Reporting: August 2 to August 4, 2025
Non-GATE Candidates:
- Registration Window: July 17 to August 1, 2025
- Certificate Verification: July 18 to August 2, 2025
- Web Options Entry: July 19 to August 3, 2025
- Changing Web Options: August 4, 2025
- Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2025
- Self-Joining and Physical Reporting: August 7 to August 11, 2025
Important Details:
- Classes for both GATE/GPAT and non-GATE candidates will commence on August 11, 2025.
- Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for their respective courses.
- The counselling process involves registration, payment of fees, certificate verification, web options entry, and seat allotment.
