Andhra University Boils Over Rotten Rice: Students Protest, Cops Threaten Arrest

The sorry state of affairs at canteens in educational institutions has once again come to the fore, with students of Andhra University protesting against substandard meals at the hostel mess.

While the students have been flagging concerns over unhygienic food for the past few months, tension flared on the Andhra University campus on Tuesday night (July 22) as police allegedly prevented them from conducting an agitation.

ACP Lakshmana Murthy has been accused of threatening the protesting students with cases and arrests if they did not call off the protest.

However, the students continued their protest through the night and held a rally from Arts College to the AU Registrar's Office on Wednesday morning (July 23).

Students have complained that the rice served at the hostel is not just substandard, but often contains worms. Accusing the management of negligence, they have warned of continuing their protest at the Andhra University main gate until authorities respond effectively to their concerns.

The hostellers have also roped in day scholars to support their protest. They allege that repeated pleas to improve the food and facilities at university hostels have gone unheard.

Established in 1926, Andhra University is the oldest and one of the most prestigious institutions in Andhra Pradesh. As per the recent National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, the university ranked 41st nationally, improving from 76th in 2023.

The students’ protest not only exposes the TDP government’s negligence, but also sheds light on its failure to ensure a conducive atmosphere for students to study and thrive.

The protest against unhygienic food at Andhra University is not an isolated incident.

In another major embarrassment to the TDP government recently, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha was served substandard food during a visit to a BC Girls’ Hostel at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district. While it was widely reported that she found a cockroach in her plate, the Minister claimed it was a hair strand. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, further exposing the government’s negligence in ensuring quality food for students at welfare hostels.