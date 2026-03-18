AP EAMCET 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Apply Till April 3

The application process for AP EAMCET 2026 is currently underway on the official website. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance exam can submit their applications through the portal before the final deadline.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has already closed the application window without a late fee on March 17, 2026. However, students still have an opportunity to apply by paying a late fee. The last date to submit the application form with the highest late fee is April 3, 2026.

Important Dates for AP EAMCET 2026

Last date without late fee: March 17, 2026

With ₹1000 late fee: March 21, 2026

With ₹2000 late fee: March 25, 2026

With ₹4000 late fee: March 30, 2026

With ₹10000 late fee: April 3, 2026

Correction window: April 4 to April 6, 2026

Admit card release: April 28, 2026

The engineering exams will be held from May 12 to May 15 and again on May 18, 2026. The agriculture and pharmacy exams are scheduled for May 19 and 20, 2026.

How to Apply for AP EAMCET 2026

Candidates should follow a step-by-step process to complete their application correctly:

First, visit the official website and pay the application fee using online payment methods like net banking, debit card, or credit card. After making the payment, check the status to ensure it is successful.

Next, log in using the payment reference details and fill in all required personal and academic information carefully. Candidates must also select their preferred exam centre during this step.

After filling out the form, upload scanned copies of a passport-size photograph and signature in the required format and size. Before submitting, review all the details to avoid mistakes.

Finally, submit the form and download a copy of the completed application for future reference.

Documents Required for Application

Applicants should keep the following documents ready before starting the process:

Class 10 (SSC) hall ticket number

Class 12 hall ticket number

Date of birth details

Aadhaar card number

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate of parents

Ration card

Certificates for special categories like PH, NCC, or sports

Study or residence proof for the last 12 years

Final Note

Candidates who complete the registration successfully will be able to download their admit cards before the exam using their login credentials. It is important to regularly check the official website for updates and follow the schedule carefully to avoid missing any deadlines.

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