Telugu NRI Found Dead in Mexico Under Mysterious Circumstances

A tragic incident involving an Indian expatriate has once again raised concerns about the safety of settlers living abroad. In recent times, several such unexplained deaths among Non-Resident Indians have been reported, leaving families back home in distress.

In the latest case, a Telugu man identified as Venkata Dharma Rao was found dead under unclear circumstances in Ciudad Juárez. The news has sent shockwaves through the Telugu community both in India and overseas.

According to initial information shared within community circles, the incident came to light after one of his acquaintances informed the family in India over the phone. Venkata Dharma Rao had been living in Mexico along with a few roommates and was originally from Mangalagiri.

He was employed as an engineer at MCUSA Tool Company. Reports suggest that his roommates found him in an unconscious condition, with foam reportedly coming from his mouth. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

The sudden and mysterious nature of the incident has left his family devastated. They are struggling to gather more details, especially as attempts to contact his roommates have so far gone unanswered.

This incident adds to a growing list of similar cases involving Indian nationals abroad, raising questions and concerns among families about the safety and well-being of their loved ones working overseas.

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