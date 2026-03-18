Hyderabad Weather Today, March 18: Rainfall to Continue, Lightning Warning Issued

Residents of Hyderabad and nearby districts experienced a noticeable shift in weather as cloud cover and rainfall brought down temperatures across the region. Areas including Ranga Reddy district and Medchal-Malkajgiri district are likely to continue witnessing cloudy skies along with moderate rain through the day and into the night.

The recent showers across Telangana have helped reduce daytime temperatures by around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, offering relief from the recent heat. As per the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to continue in several districts, including Hyderabad, over the next few days.

Weather updates shared by the Telangana Weatherman indicate that Hyderabad and its surrounding regions may experience intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity starting from the afternoon and lasting until late night hours.

Meanwhile, several districts are on alert for stronger weather activity. Regions such as Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Khammam district, Mahabubabad district, Suryapet district, Jangaon district, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Nalgonda district, Hanamkonda district, Warangal district, Mulugu district, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Medak district, Nagarkurnool district, and Wanaparthy district are expected to witness intense thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h may accompany these storms, particularly during evening and nighttime hours.

Meteorologists have linked this sudden change in weather to a trough extending from interior Karnataka down to Tamil Nadu, which is influencing atmospheric conditions across Telangana.

Authorities have also issued safety advisories, urging people to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms due to the risk of lightning strikes.

Also read: Hyderabad Rains: Overnight Showers Across Telangana