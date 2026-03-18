Hyderabad Rains: Overnight Showers Across Telangana

Hyderabad witnessed intense overnight rainfall, bringing a sudden shift in weather conditions across the city and nearby districts. Late Tuesday night, heavy showers began and continued into the early hours of Wednesday, particularly between 1 AM and 2 AM, affecting several parts of the city.

The rainfall, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and cool winds, offered relief from the recent heat and humidity. However, it also led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, with roads in many localities submerged and traffic movement disrupted.

Areas such as Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Charminar, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, and Mehdipatnam reported moderate to heavy rainfall. Several other neighborhoods across the city also experienced similar weather conditions.

Beyond Hyderabad, districts including Ranga Reddy district, Mahabubnagar district, Vikarabad district, Wanaparthy district, Gadwal district, and Nagarkurnool district also received rainfall. Meanwhile, continuous showers were reported in Peddapalli district and Mancherial district, with light rain and thunderstorms in Bellampalli and Chennur.

In Karimnagar district, areas such as Saidapur, Huzurabad, and Shankarapatnam recorded moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning. Similarly, regions like Manthani, Mutharam, Ramagiri, and Kamanpur in Peddapalli district experienced steady rainfall, while Ramagundam in the coal belt region witnessed hailstorms.

The untimely rains have caused concern among farmers across Telangana. Mango crops have suffered significant damage due to strong winds, which caused fruits to fall prematurely. Additionally, harvested paddy stored in open areas has been soaked in several places, raising fears of financial losses for farmers.

Weather officials indicate that these rain conditions may continue until March 22, suggesting more showers in the coming days.

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