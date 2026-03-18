TGSRTC Special Buses for Ugadi and Ramzan: Extra Charges Announced

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has made special arrangements for passengers traveling during the Ugadi and Ramzan festival season.

Due to heavy rush, the corporation will run extra buses on March 17 and 18 for people going to their hometowns. Special buses will also be available on March 23 for return journeys.

TGSRTC has announced that special buses will have up to 50% higher fares. This increase is only for these additional services and is implemented to manage extra operational costs during the festival period.

However, passengers can still travel at normal prices by choosing regular buses, as there is no fare increase on standard services.

The government’s free bus travel scheme for women will continue to apply on eligible buses even during this time.

Passengers are advised to book tickets early and plan their travel in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Conclusion:

TGSRTC is running extra buses to handle the festive rush for Ugadi and Ramzan. While special buses will cost more, regular services remain affordable, giving passengers flexible travel options.