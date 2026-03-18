LPG Supply Concerns: How to Book Gas Online Easily

Due to global issues, especially tensions in West Asia, there are concerns about LPG gas supply in some areas. Because of this, many people are facing delays in booking and receiving gas cylinders.

To make things easier, gas companies are asking customers to use online apps and websites instead of visiting offices. These digital platforms help users book gas, pay bills, and track delivery quickly.

For piped natural gas (PNG), companies like Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), GAIL, and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) offer mobile apps and websites. Users can log in using their registered mobile number or customer ID. After logging in, they can check bills, make payments, and request services.

For LPG cylinder booking, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) provides options through its app, website, SMS, IVRS, and even WhatsApp. Customers can book refills, track delivery, and make payments online easily.

Overall, online booking is the fastest and safest way to manage cooking gas needs during supply concerns. It helps save time and avoid long queues.