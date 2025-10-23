Andhra Pradesh Rain: CM Orders School Holidays Across Districts – Check Details

Heavy rains have continued to lash several parts of Andhra Pradesh, prompting authorities to declare school holidays in multiple districts. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, with widespread rains expected to persist for the next two days.

District administrations in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Kadapa, and Tirupati have announced holidays for schools as a precautionary measure, while collectors in other regions are monitoring the situation closely and taking decisions based on local weather conditions.

The state government held a high-level review meeting with officials to assess the situation and ensure timely action in affected areas. Instructions were issued to deploy NDRF and SDRF teams, strengthen relief measures, and shift residents from low-lying regions to safer places. Departments including Revenue, Disaster Management, Police, Irrigation, and Power have been asked to work in coordination to minimize disruptions and safeguard lives.

Officials confirmed that control rooms are operational across South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, while medical camps are being set up to prevent disease outbreaks in flood-hit areas.

The IMD has also issued flash flood warnings for Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool, and Yanam regions. In Rayalaseema, persistent downpours have led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions, particularly in NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu districts.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow safety advisories until the weather situation improves.

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