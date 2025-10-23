School Holiday in These States Tomorrow, Oct 24, Due to Rain? Check Here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several weather warnings for 24 October 2025, indicating heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across multiple states. This has raised questions about a possible school holiday due to rain in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. Here’s what parents and students need to know.

Tamil Nadu

Currently, no official announcement has been made regarding school holidays in any district of Tamil Nadu for 24 October 2025. However, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls across the state, including Puducherry. All districts in Tamil Nadu are under a yellow alert, so parents are advised to stay updated on further announcements.

Andhra Pradesh

As of now, there is no official confirmation of a school holiday in Andhra Pradesh for 24 October 2025. The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Several districts are under orange and yellow alerts, indicating significant rainfall. Students and parents should monitor updates from local authorities.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Rain: CM Orders School Holidays Across Districts – Check Details

Telangana

No official notification has been released regarding a school holiday in Telangana on 24 October 2025. However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for 17 districts, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls. The remaining districts do not have any specific warnings. Residents are advised to follow official updates for any last-minute announcements.

Kerala

Kerala is also likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls on 24 October 2025. All districts in the state are under a yellow alert. Currently, there is no official confirmation of a school holiday. Parents and guardians should monitor state government updates closely.

What Parents and Students Should Do

While there is no official confirmation of a school holiday due to rain in any of the mentioned states, IMD forecasts suggest heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, which may affect school schedules. It is recommended that parents and students keep an eye on announcements from their respective state education departments and follow live weather updates.