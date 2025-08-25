3 Days Holidays for CBSE Schools: August 26, Sep 25, Oct 14

Students and teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools across Nagpur district will now enjoy additional festival holidays this year. The district education authorities have announced that all CBSE schools will remain closed on August 26 (Hartalika Teej), September 25 (Anant Chaturdashi), and October 14 (Ashok Vijayadashami).

The move comes after the CBSE School Staff Welfare Association (SISWA) urged the education department to align the holiday schedule of CBSE schools with that of state board institutions. Responding to this demand, Secondary Education Officer Gautam Gedam issued an official order directing all schools, irrespective of board or management, to follow the same holiday schedule.

The circular also stressed the need for strict adherence to annual holiday calendars to avoid discrepancies in the future. With this decision, CBSE teachers and students will now get parity in festival breaks, ensuring equal treatment across educational boards.