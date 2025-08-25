Blind fatal hit-and-run case solved in 16 days, accused driver arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have solved a blind fatal hit-and-run case after 16 days of relentless investigation.

The incident, which took place near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station on August 7, left one teenager dead and another battling for life at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

On Sunday, the police confirmed that the accused driver and the vehicle involved have been traced and taken into custody.

According to a press release issued by the South West District Police on Monday, the accused has been identified as Rajeev Ranjan alias Munna, a 29-year-old resident of Samalkha, Malikpur, Rangpuri in Delhi. He was arrested along with the offending vehicle, a Mahindra Bolero Pickup, which has now been seized.

The tragic incident occurred around 6.00 a.m. on August 7 when a PCR call was received about a serious road accident near Gate No. 1 of Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station on Ring Road.

Upon reaching the spot, police personnel discovered a heavily damaged Royal Enfield motorcycle and two injured youths. They were immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The victims were identified as Pratyush (19) and Laksh Verma (16), both residents of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. While Pratyush succumbed to his injuries on August 14, Laksh remains in the ICU.

Initially registered under FIR No. 306/25 at PS R.K. Puram under sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the case was later updated to include Section 106(1) BNS following Pratyush’s death.

"Over 2,000 CCTV and ANPR camera feeds were analysed, and help was sought from NHAI, traffic police of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida, as well as multiple CCTV control rooms on NH-24, NH-48, and Dwarka Expressway," the police said in the release.

With extensive coordination and digital surveillance, the team eventually traced the vehicle on ANPR footage from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, dated August 8 at around 5.30 a.m.

A special team led by Inspector Vinay Kumar Yadav, under the supervision of ACP Babbar Bhan and SHO Ravinder Kumar Tyagi of PS R.K. Puram, pieced together the movements of the suspect vehicle. The registered owner was contacted, and subsequently, Rajeev Ranjan was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to driving from Gurugram to Bhimtal, Nainital, with a load of organic manure. He claimed he was in a hurry when he hit the motorcycle and fled in panic after realising the severity of the accident.

The accused is a Class 9 dropout and has been working as a driver for the past two years. Police have recovered the offending vehicle and confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.

"The case has been worked out due to the persistent efforts of the team, showcasing excellent coordination and use of technology in solving blind cases," said the release signed by Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, New Delhi.

