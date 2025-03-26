Disha Salian case: Mahayuti legislators seek Aditya's resignation, narco test

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian death case.

Gaikwad raised the issue after Disha Salian's father, in his complaint to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, named Thackeray, Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawli raised the issue in the Legislative Council and demanded Thackeray's narco test in connection with the case.

Gaikwad demanded that Thackeray should resign while appealing to the state government to make its stand clear on this issue.

Even before Gaikwad was to conclude his speech, the Mahayuti legislators entered the Well of the House demanding that Thackeray should resign.

Amid din, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes. After the House reassembled, the members from the treasury benches continued to demand Thackeray's resignation.

Shiv Sena Minister Sambhuraj Desai stood up and told the Assembly that Disha Salian's father filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner in which he named Thackeray.

"In the case of the killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, the state government since day one has said that it would not spare anyone. Similarly, the government is quite clear that no one will be spared in the Disha Salian death case," said Desai.

He added that a SIT probe is underway, and the petition has been pending in the High Court for hearing.

The government will submit the SIT report to the court, and based on it and the court order, necessary action will be taken in this case, the minister added.

After the minister's statement, the ruling alliance members did not pursue the issue, and thereafter, the proceedings started smoothly.

On Tuesday, lawyer Nilesh Ojha, appearing for Disha Salian's father, told reporters that a written complaint to the police commissioner's office was accepted by the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime). The complaint was incorporated in the FIR.

He further stated, "Aditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and his bodyguard, Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze and Rhea Chakraborty are all accused in the FIR."

He claimed that Parambir Singh was the main mastermind for the "cover-up" in the case.

