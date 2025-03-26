PM Modi to inaugurate Pamban Railway bridge in Rameswaram on April 6

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on April 6, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

In a statement released on Wednesday, R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, confirmed that senior railway officials have been conducting extensive inspections of the bridge and Rameswaram railway station in preparation for the event.

April 6, which falls on a Sunday this year, is celebrated across the country as Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama. The occasion adds a spiritual dimension to the Prime Minister’s visit, as he is also expected to visit the renowned Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

According to sources in Southern Railway, the ceremony will be attended by a host of dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly from Tamil Nadu, senior BJP leaders, and party workers.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a public gathering before departing for Delhi from Madurai Airport.

To ensure the smooth execution of the high-profile event, authorities have already conducted three full-scale rehearsals.

On March 22, a high-level team led by Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore conducted a comprehensive assessment of key locations in Rameswaram and Pamban, evaluating both logistical and security arrangements.

The team, which included Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava and other top officials, inspected various critical locations, such as the Rameswaram temple premises, Mandapam camp helipad, Kunthukal, Mandapam railway station, and the Pamban Road bridge.

The inspections were aimed at ensuring that all arrangements were in place for a seamless inauguration.

Following the site visits, Kishore chaired a high-level review meeting with senior railway officials, law enforcement agencies, and state and central intelligence personnel.

The meeting focused on finalising security protocols, crowd management strategies, and event logistics to ensure a safe and successful inauguration.

The new Pamban railway bridge stretches 2.1 km in length and is a remarkable feat of engineering. Originally commissioned in February 2019, construction was completed in November 2024.

One of the key features of the bridge is its vertical lift span, which weighs 660 metric tons and is capable of rising vertically to allow ship passage -- an innovation developed entirely through indigenous technology.

The bridge stands as a symbol of India’s growing infrastructure prowess and will enhance connectivity to the sacred island of Rameswaram, making travel more efficient for thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

