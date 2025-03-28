Differently Abled Cricket Council of India receives PCI recognition

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has achieved a remarkable milestone by gaining recognition from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) – the apex governing body dedicated to promoting and developing para sport in the country.

"This acknowledgment is a significant step that highlights DCCI’s dedication to fostering and promoting cricket for individuals with disabilities throughout the nation. This recognition positions DCCI as an essential member of the PCI, empowering the cricket council to enhance its mission of inclusivity in sports," the DCCI said in a statement on Friday.

Founded in 2021 under the guidance of Jay Shah, the then Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), DCCI stands as the top organisation for four unique formats of differently abled cricket in India: blind cricket, deaf cricket, physically challenged cricket and wheelchair cricket.

Under the auspices of BCCI, DCCI serves as the umbrella organisation for four distinguished cricket associations dedicated to differently abled cricket formats in India. The associations include the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI), the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) and the Wheelchair Cricket India Association (WCIA).

The establishment of DCCI was necessitated by the need to have a consolidated platform to upgrade the status of differently abled cricketers and offer them opportunities to flaunt their capabilities on national as well as international platforms. PCI recognition to DCCI is a landmark moment in the history of differently abled cricket in India, as these players will get to play under the BCCI umbrella and represent India in established international competitions.

Being a body recognised by BCCI and PCI, DCCI conducts different tournaments and events under its umbrella, providing competitive opportunities for players in all formats of differently abled cricket. The council fosters cooperation among the stakeholders, such as players, coaches, and cricket enthusiasts, to consolidate the movement for differently abled cricket. BCCI has been actively supporting all DCCI ventures, resulting in the creation of a separate Differently Abled Cricket Committee with some notable personalities like Dr Mahantesh G.K. for Blind Cricket, Sumit Jain for Deaf Cricket and Ravikant Chauhan for Physically Disabled Cricket.

Having been recognised by PCI, DCCI has also called upon all the cricket enthusiasts and well-wishers to come along with them on their journey. Together, they hope to empower differently abled cricketers to live their dreams and bring glory to the country. In the future, the organisation continues to ensure increased participation and support for the athletes, getting them the respect they deserve within the larger cricketing fraternity.

