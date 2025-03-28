Malaika Arora highlights social media's influence on the music industry

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress-model Malaika Arora has opened up about the evolving dynamics of the music industry.

Addressing why many modern songs fail to leave a lasting impact, she highlighted how social media has significantly shaped today’s music scene. She pointed out that while some songs continue to gain massive popularity and even surpass the fame of the films they are featured in, many tracks nowadays are designed with the goal of going viral, especially on platforms like Instagram Reels. Calling it a 'trend', the actress observed that despite this shift, there are still songs that manage to stand out purely because of their appeal — whether or not they contribute to a film’s success.

Malaika told IANS, “I believe that while there are many songs that become extremely popular and even outshine the films they’re a part of, a lot of songs today are made with social media in mind. The focus is on creating songs that will go viral, especially through platforms like Instagram reels. It’s a trend. But I do think there are still songs that become very popular, whether they help the film or not. It’s a mixed bag, but the song itself sometimes becomes more significant than the movie.”

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl also addressed the popular notion that reality shows are heavily scripted. She admitted that while there are indeed some scripted portions, they are not entirely pre-written. Malaika clarified that as someone actively involved in such shows, she and others do have the flexibility to influence how situations unfold, often making small adjustments to feel more comfortable on set.

However, she stressed that at the end of the day, the effort is always to maintain authenticity and present a version that feels true and relatable to the audience.

Speaking about her new reality show, ‘Hip Hop Season 2,’ Malaika mentioned, “When they approached me for this show, I was very excited because I felt this was something completely new for me. It’s a different platform, and I knew I would get to learn a lot. There are many different dance styles, some of which are new to me.”

"Hip Hop India is back with its thrilling second season. The new episodes are released every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

