Bobby Deol’s powerful performance in Hari Hara Veera Mallu has left me speechless: A M Jyothi Krishna

Chennai, March 28: Director A M Jyothikrishna, who is one of the directors directing actor Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited period action entertainer, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, has showered praises on Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, saying that the Bollywood star’s powerful performance in the magnum opus had left him speechless.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the Bollywood actor, Jyothi Krishna, who is also the son of well known producer A M Rathnam, wrote,” "It was an absolute pleasure working with the talented @thedeol garu! His dedication, commitment, and brilliance have elevated #HariHaraVeeraMallu to new heights. His powerful performance has left me speechless. Get ready to witness greatness on the big screen!”

He also went on to point say, “Expect the unexpected, as the one and only @PawanKalyan garu brings the legend to life!"

It was only recently that makers of the much-awaited period action film had announced that the film would finally hit screens on May 9 this year.

A historical adventure with soul-stirring music, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, produced by A Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, will be an epic tale of adventure during the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb.

The film portrays India’s complex socio-economic landscape during the period when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese exploited the country's riches.

Apart from actor Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Nassar in pivotal roles. They will be ably supported by gifted actors Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil. The film has cinematography by cameramen Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., and production design by Thota Tharani.

