Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates UP govt, CM Yogi Adityanath calls Mahakumbh 'grand celebration of Sanatan culture'

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for successfully organising the ongoing Mahakumbh as he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Earlier on the same day, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister thanked Minister Pradhan and called the Maha Kumbh "a grand celebration of the glorious tradition of Sanatan culture and a mirror of the spiritual consciousness of India".

Union Minister Pradhan considered it his good fortune to participate in Mahakumbh 2025 and said that he was happy to be here.

After taking a dip of faith in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the Union Minister also shared pictures from his official X account.

In a post on X, the Union Education Minister said, "Maha Kumbh is a proof of the vitality of our eternal civilisation, culture, philosophy and our traditions. It is my immense good fortune to take a holy dip along with my family in the confluence of the divine streams of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati. Taking a holy dip ('Amrit Snan') in the Maha Kumbh of Unity is an unforgettable experience for me. May Mother Ganga bless everyone, this is my only wish. Har Har Gange!"

He also wrote, "This divine confluence of Maha Kumbh after 144 years, where a sea of ​​saints, mahatmas, and devotees swells, is the most magnificent celebration of religion and faith. Maha Kumbh is not just a festival, but a living flame of thousands of years old spiritual and cultural consciousness of India. This is that divine occasion when the whole world is experiencing the grandeur of Sanatan culture and the unique power of devotion. I heartily congratulate the Uttar Pradesh government for holding the Maha Kumbh in a grand, clean, and well-organised manner under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Reposting the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's X post, CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to you for your good wishes! Mahakumbh is a grand celebration of the glorious tradition of Sanatan culture and a mirror of the spiritual consciousness of India. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government has done work on a large scale to make Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj divine and grand. We are determined to ensure that every devotee experiences security, ease, orderliness, and convenience. Har Har Gange!"

Apart from Dharmendra Pradhan, several Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government were also present at the Maha Kumbh.

Rakesh Sachan, the Uttar Pradesh Minister for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), handicrafts, and the textile industry, State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, and State Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh also took a holy bath in Triveni Sangam.

The Ministers duly worshipped Mother Ganga and wished for the welfare of the nation and the people.

