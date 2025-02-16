Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has a candid admission about Black Sabbath comeback gig

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is not too sure about how long he will be able to perform at his farewell show this summer.

The Black Sabbath frontman has been dealing with health problems owing to his massive fall at a show, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The singer, 76, said he will do “bits and pieces” when he reunites with Black Sabbath for the gig, but he does not think he can do the whole set.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Ozzy, who has Parkinson’s disease as well as leg, neck and back issues, has not played a full concert for six years. He says the show on July 5 will be his last ever.

Ozzy said, “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable”.

The star, who often needs a wheelchair, talked about his mobility issues on his SiriusXM radio show Ozzy Speaks. He said, “I am trying to get back on my feet... When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things”.

Ozzy, who is called the Prince of Darkness, will join his Black Sabbath bandmates for the all-star, all-day fundraising festival at Villa Park in their home city of Birmingham. Tickets sold out in 16 minutes. It will be the first time the original line-up of the legendary heavy metal band has played together for 20 years.

Black Sabbath fans vented their anger at ticket prices for the gig while trying to secure their place at the historic performance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.