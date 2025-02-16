Nominations for Prime Minister’s ‘Yoga Awards 2025’ now open

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush on Sunday announced nominations for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Yoga Awards for the 2025 edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY2025).

These awards recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant and sustained contributions to the promotion and development of Yoga, both nationally and internationally, the ministry said in a statement.

The awards will be conferred in categories like National Individual, National Organisation, International Individual, and International Organisation categories, with each winner receiving a trophy, certificate and a cash award of Rs 25 lakh.

According to the ministry, individuals applying must be 40 years or older and should have at least 20 years of dedicated service in Yoga promotion.

Applications and nominations can be submitted via the MyGov platform on or before March 31, 2025.

“The link will also be available on the Ministry of Ayush’s website and the websites of its autonomous bodies. Entities can apply directly or be nominated by a prominent Yoga organisation. Each applicant/nominee can apply for only one category (National or International) per year,” said the ministry.

The Prime Minister's Yoga Awards aim to celebrate exemplary contributions to the field, reinforcing Yoga's role in disease prevention, health promotion, and the management of lifestyle-related disorders.

These awards, personally endorsed by the Prime Minister, serve as a testament to the government's commitment to recognising and celebrating the invaluable contributions to the growth and propagation of Yoga.

A screening committee constituted by the Ministry of Ayush will review all applications and recommend a maximum of 50 names per award category to the Evaluation Jury.

The Ministry of Ayush is dedicated to developing and promoting our traditional systems of medicine and wellness, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-rigpa and Homoeopathy.

