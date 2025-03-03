'Delhi Budget will reflect voice of people,' says Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva speaking on the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly, praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's initiative to make the budgeting process more inclusive, stating that it will reflect the voice of the people.

Speaking to IANS Sachdeva said, "The Delhi Chief Minister has announced that the Budget Session will begin on March 24. I believe this initiative to invite people from various sections of society to the office for discussions and suggestions is commendable."

"Whether it is women, traders, or other groups, this approach ensures that the budget will be for the people, by the people. The Prime Minister has clearly stated that developing Delhi into a modern capital is a priority, and this will be the first step in that direction," he added.

Earlier in the day CM Gupta announced that the Budget for the national Capital for 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26.

Addressing a press conference, CM Gupta emphasised her government's commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of Delhi's residents.

"The people of Delhi gave our party a chance by electing us with a full majority. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to accelerate the city's development and welfare," she said.

Gupta also highlighted the importance of inclusive governance and urged all sections of society to actively participate in the budgeting process.

"To ensure holistic growth, we must take everyone along and incorporate their suggestions into the budget. Our Sankalp Patra has highlighted key areas like financial assistance for women, healthcare expansion, public transport promotion, pollution reduction, job creation, education improvements, affordable nutrition for the poor, senior citizen welfare, and Yamuna river cleaning. These priorities will shape the budget," she added.

The upcoming Budget Session is expected to address crucial issues facing the national Capital, reflecting a vision of modern development and inclusive growth for Delhi.

