Bapatla: 10th Class Girl Kills Self Due To Fear Of Failing Maths Exam 

BAPATLA: A student who was writing her 10th class SSC examinations committed suicide fearing that she might fail the mathematics exam she wrote the day before. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Degaramudi village of Martur mandal in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh. When her parents went out for work, Naga Poojitha (15) hanged herself to a ceiling fan with a saree in her house and committed suicide.

Later around 11 am, Nagapoojitha’s grandparents saw their granddaughter hanging from the ceiling fan and brought her down with the help of locals. They called 108 Ambulance and took her to the Martur government hospital where she was declared dead by doctors. Circle Inspector Feroze went to the hospital and took the details from her family members

According to the police, Naga Poojitha is currently writing her 10th standard exams at Martur Zilla Parishad High School. Her father Muktipati Ankammarao told the police that Naga Poojitha was a smart and bright student who wrote four of her exams well and was preparing for the other two exams. But she was worried about the maths exam she wrote the day before and was worried that her marks would not be as she expected.

A case has been registered and the investigation is in process. The girl’s body was sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Degaramudi village after the shocking news of the student’s death.

