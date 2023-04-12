Warangal: Fear of failure led to an Intermediate student committing suicide by hanging himself at home at Kesamudram mandal, Mahabubabad district on Tuesday. He also left a suicide note written to his parents apologising that he would not be able to qualify for the NEET entrance test.

According to SI Tirupathi, the victim named Krishna (19) who was a NEET aspirant was studying Intermediate (BIPC) at Tribal Welfare College, Eturunagaram in the district. He had recently returned to his village at Bodagutta Thanda near Peeklathanda GP, after writing his exams. It was his dream to get an MBBS seat and he even wrote this on the walls of his room while preparing for the NEET exam.

On Tuesday morning his mother went to the fields and his father went to Kesamudram Agriculture Market Yard to sell chilies. His brother Prabhakar had gone to write exams. The boy fearing that he would not get the MBBS seat took the drastic decision of taking his life and hung himself in his room.

He left a note saying “Mom, Dad I'm sorry, i’m going up because MBBS and NEET will not come to me”.

The victim’s grandfather was the first to find him hanging and informed his parents who immediately rushed home. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the news of the young boy taking his life had come out. Kesamudram SI reached their residence and registered a complaint for further investigation.

