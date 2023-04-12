TS Inter Results 2023 To Be Declared In May

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is all set to declare the Intermediate results of 2023 by mid of May. The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2023 were conducted from March 15, 2023, to April 4, 2023.

A total of 9,47,699 candidates including 4,82,677 first-year and 4,65,022 second-year appeared for the exams.

The results will be available on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Students can check their result by entering their roll numbers.

The official date for the Intermediate results is yet to be announced. The Intermediate results will most likely be out by the third or fourth week of May.

