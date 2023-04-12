'Huge delta of opportunities in India': Piyush Goyal at India-France business summit

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that there is a huge delta of opportunities in India, which is on a growth trajectory.

Goyal, who is currently on a tour of France, while addressing the India-France Business Summit and CEOs Roundtable in Paris on Tuesday, said: "We are one of the largest consumers of goods and services. Exports of goods and services are growing by over 50 per cent, and we hope to continue this growth trajectory. We hope to see our exports of goods and services triple from $765 billion to $2 trillion by 2030."

The minister further said that both India and France attach the highest importance to building a green future.

"Both countries have ambitious climate goals. Building a green future creates enormous market opportunities, but it also requires huge investments and technological breakthroughs. In recent years, there has been significant increase in investments, collaborations and joint ventures, especially from France to India, in green technologies," he added.

The Embassy of India in Paris, in association with industry body CII, the Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF) and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), organised the India-France Business Summit and CEOs Roundtable.

French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Olivier Becht, said that he is confident that both sides will foster bilateral and multilateral meetings.

"India, being the world's most populous country, has the potential to attract numerous manufacturing activities. Already, many French companies are actively engaged in India, and there is tremendous untapped potential for further collaboration," he said.

More than 50 CEOs from Indian and French companies participated in the CEOs Roundtable.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.