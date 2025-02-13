Committed to make Maharashtra a cataract-free state: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, Feb 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the state government is fully committed to realising the dream of a cataract-free Maharashtra.

He said that organisations like Mastek (Vidarbha) and Shankara Foundation, U.S. have come forward to support the cataract-free Maharashtra Mission in every possible way. These institutions, which aim to perform around one lakh free cataract surgeries annually, have been doing commendable work. Their efforts will significantly contribute to achieving the goal of a cataract-free Maharashtra, he added.

He added that the government has launched various healthcare initiatives prioritising public health. Addressing vision impairment among senior citizens due to cataracts, the Cataract-Free Maharashtra Mission was initiated in 2017 and relaunched in 2018 with a renewed strategy.

The mission involves multiple departments, including Public Health, Medical Education, Social Justice, Tribal Development, and School Education. Given its success in Maharashtra, the National Blindness Control Program and charitable hospitals have also extended their support.

Under this initiative, free cataract surgeries are being conducted at government and charitable hospitals across the state. To make this mission successful, approximately 350 operation theatres in Maharashtra were designated to conduct at least 10 free cataract surgeries daily.

Since the mission's inception, about 1.75 million free cataract surgeries were performed between 2017 and 2019, and around 900,000 surgeries were conducted in 2022-23. As of March 2024, an additional 945,733 free cataract surgeries were completed, with patients also receiving free spectacles post-surgery.

Fadnavis expressed his satisfaction, stating that this initiative has significantly helped in reducing the number of cataract cases in the state. To ensure the success of the Cataract-Free Maharashtra Mission by 2027, Mastek and Shankara Foundation have pledged to perform 100,000 free cataract surgeries annually in Maharashtra, along with additional financial assistance.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a release said that several renowned medical institutions have also joined the cause, including Datta Meghe Medical College, Wardha, Lata Mangeshkar Medical College, Dr Mahatme Eye Hospital, Nagpur, AIIMS, Nagpur, Government Medical College, Nagpur, IGMC, Nagpur, Suraj Eye Institute and Dr Nangia Eye Hospital, Nagpur.

These institutions will organise medical camps in rural areas, diagnose cataract patients, and facilitate their transportation to hospitals for free treatment. Additionally, they will provide necessary infrastructure support to hospitals.

The Chief Minister has reaffirmed the government's continued cooperation with these organisations in achieving the dream of a cataract-free Maharashtra.

