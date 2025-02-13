Digital heist: BJP slams Kejriwal for stealing ‘CMO Delhi’ social media account

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday condemned AAP leader and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for converting the X account “CMO Delhi”— which was created, expanded, and recognised using public funds — into his personal X account under the name “Kejriwal at Work".

The Delhi BJP President also urged Lt Governor V.K. Saxena to seek a report from the Delhi government's social media and IT department over the alleged digital loot by Kejriwal.

"The Twitter and YouTube accounts of Delhi CMO, which are government property managed by the Delhi government with public funds, have now been taken over by Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Instead of representing the government, these accounts are being misused to promote ‘Arvind Kejriwal Network’, which is blatant digital theft and looting, he said.

“After scams in the Jal Board, liquor policy, education, and healthcare, Arvind Kejriwal has now become a digital looter as well. This is a clear betrayal of the people of Delhi," said Sachdeva.

Sachdeva said: "Not only this, Kejriwal also misused government funds by appointing party workers as government employees but now this new form of digital loot is unprecedented. It is unlikely that any outgoing Chief Minister in the country has ever done something like this."

He emphasised that calling Arvind Kejriwal a “digital looter” would not be an exaggeration, given that he resorted to such tactics immediately after his government's downfall.

The Delhi BJP President has now urged the Lt Governor to seek a report from the Delhi government’s Social Media and IT Department on how the “CMO Delhi” X handle — developed using public funds — was renamed for personal use by Kejriwal. He further demanded that this digital loot be stopped immediately.

He also pointed out that millions of people followed the “CMO Delhi” X handle, believing it to be the official Chief Minister’s account.

By orchestrating this digital heist, Kejriwal has not only misused government resources but also compromised people's private information, for which he must face legal action.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.