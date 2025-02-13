BJD MP demands special category state status for Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (IANS) Senior Biju Janata Dal Leader and MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday reiterated the party’s demand for special category state status to Odisha.

Speaking in the upper house of the parliament on Thursday, Patra also alleged that Odisha has been neglected again by the centre in the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26.

“I stand here today not just as a representative of Odisha, but as the voice of a state that has been abandoned by this Union Budget! This is not just neglect—this is an affront to four and a half crore people of Odisha!,” alleged Patra.

Targeting the ruling BJP, the BJD Rajya Sabha MP further stated that the Odisha BJP in its 2014 election manifesto promised special category status for Odisha.

“Eleven years later, where is that promise? Where is that status? Where is the justice?” asked Patra.

He said the Biju Janata Dal and its supremo Naveen Patnaik have been constantly demanding Special Category Status for Odisha over the past two decades.

The Rajya Sabha MP also noted that the four and a half crore people of Odisha are hopeful that the state will be provided Special Category Status but it hasn’t happened so far in this Budget.

“Odisha is the economic backbone of this nation—our coal, our iron ore, our minerals fuel India’s progress—yet when Odisha asks for its fair share, this government turns its back! We suffer cyclones and natural disasters—year after year—yet Delhi refuses to recognize our pain,” alleged the senior BJD leader.

Patra accused that the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 showers favours on some states while ignoring others. He accused the Union government of treating Odisha like an afterthought.

“Is Odisha only good enough to extract mines, minerals, coal and wealth from, but not worthy of support for special category state status? Odisha’s resilience must be rewarded, not overlooked. If we expect our state to rebuild after every catastrophe while continuing to fuel India’s growth, then we must ensure it receives the support it deserves,” added Patra.

The senior BJD leader urged the central government not to turn its back on Odisha and provide special category state status to Odisha.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.