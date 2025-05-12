CM Stalin begins five-day Nilgiris visit today, to inaugurate 127th Ooty flower show on May 15

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to embark on a five-day official tour to the Nilgiris beginning Monday, to inaugurate the 127th edition of the iconic Ooty Flower Show.

This celebrated event, part of the annual summer festival, will be held at the Government Botanical Garden in Ooty from May 15 to May 25.

The Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops organises the event in collaboration with the Nilgiris district administration. The flower show is one of the most anticipated events in the state’s tourism calendar.

Owing to a significant increase in expected tourist footfall this year, the event duration has been extended from the usual five days to ten days to offer visitors a more engaging and relaxed experience.

The Chief Minister will leave Chennai on Monday and travel to Coimbatore by air. From there, he will proceed to Ooty by road. On May 15, he will officially inaugurate the flower show and tour various floral installations, which have been specially curated to reflect the horticultural richness and biodiversity of the region.

In addition to the flower show, CM Stalin’s itinerary includes participation in key public welfare programmes.

A major highlight will be the distribution of pattas (land ownership documents) to thousands of eligible beneficiaries, a step aimed at empowering landless families and promoting rural development.

During his stay, the Chief Minister is also scheduled to visit Doddabetta, the highest peak in the Nilgiris, where he will interact with members of the tribal community to understand their issues and assess developmental needs.

CM Stalin is expected to return to Chennai by May 17 after completing his official engagements.

Following the conclusion of the flower show on May 25, he is likely to travel to Kodaikanal for a brief family vacation.

The Ooty Flower Show, a hallmark of Tamil Nadu’s cultural and ecological celebrations, is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the country this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.