Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025: Expected Date, Time and How to Check Online

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce Class 10 or SSC exam results in May 2025. Candidates who took the test can find the results on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

When to Expect the Results

Although the date and time of the result declaration have not been announced yet, students can anticipate the results in May. Last year, the Maharashtra SSC result was declared on May 27. The board will likely announce the results through a press conference, sharing key details such as pass percentage, number of candidates, and division-wise results.

How to Check the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025

To verify their results, students can follow these steps:

Go to the official website of the Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in .

. Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 link on the home page.

Enter the necessary login credentials on the new page that opens.

Click on submit to show the result.

Verify the result, download the page, and maintain a hard copy for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Exam Details

The MSBSHSE Class 10 examinations for 2025 were held between February 21 and March 17. The examinations were conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Last Year's Result Highlights

As a reference, here are some of the main highlights of the Maharashtra SSC result of 2024:

15,60,154 students were registered for the Class 10 exam, of which 15,49,326 appeared.

The pass percentage was 95.81%, and 14,84,431 students passed the exam.

The pass percentage of girls was 97.21%, and that of boys was 94.56%.

Konkan division was the best-performing division with a pass percentage of 99.01%, and Nagpur division was the worst-performing with 94.73%.

Students are requested to visit the websites regularly to know when the result is declared.

Also read: SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Notification, Eligibility, and Application Details for 2964 vacancies