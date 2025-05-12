SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Notification, Eligibility, and Application Details for 2964 vacancies

The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently issued its recruitment campaign for 2025, seeking applications for 2964 Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts. This recruitment campaign is an excellent chance for graduates to start a career in the banking industry. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Important Dates

The application process starts from May 9, 2025, and the cutoff date for applying is May 29, 2025. Job applicants are requested to apply urgently as the deadline is approaching.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the SBI Circle Based Officer positions, candidates should have the following criteria:

A degree in any stream from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

The applicant's age should be between 21 and 30 years, and the age limit should be calculated as of April 30, 2025.

Knowledge of the local language of the concerned circle is essential for applicants.

Selection Process

The selection process is an online test followed by a screening and interview process. The online test comprises two parts:

An objective test for 120 marks, comprising four sections and taking two hours.

A descriptive test for 50 marks, given right after the objective test and taking 30 minutes.

Application Fee and Payment Process

General, EWS, and OBC candidates should remit the application fee of Rs 750. But SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt. Payment may be made by using a debit card, credit card, or internet banking through the official application website.

How to Apply

Apply for SBI Circle-Based Officer positions with ease using the steps below:

Log in to the official SBI recruitment portal at sbi.co.in.

Search for the 'Apply Online' link for Circle Based Officer recruitment and click on it.

Enter the required details in the application form, making sure that all details are accurate.

Upload your photo, signature, and any documents required as per the guidelines.

Pay the application fee (if required) using the online payment methods.

Check the details and submit the application.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for reference.

Conclusion

The SBI CBO recruitment 2025 is an excellent chance for graduates to establish a career in the banking industry. Interested applicants are requested to apply early and visit the official website from time to time for any information.

