CBSE pattern in Maha govt schools from academic year 2025-26: Education Minister Bhuse

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse announced on Thursday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern will be implemented in government schools across the state from the academic year 2025-26.

Textbooks under CBSE will be made available in Marathi by April 1.

The Education Department has issued instructions to the schools governed by the state education boards to implement the CBSE curriculum, the Minister told the Legislative Council.

The minister replied to the question raised by the BJP legislator Prasad Lad. He wanted to know whether the Steering Committee has approved the curriculum plan of the CBSE especially when the implementation of the National Education Policy for schools from class 3 to 12 is underway in the state.

"CBSE pattern will be implemented from the academic year 2025-2026 and the government has taken this decision with an aim of improving the quality of students in the state," said the minister.

His announcement comes days after the Steering Committee had approved the State Curriculum Framework in relation to the school education department.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had reviewed the work of all the departments including the school education department for the next 100 days.

Accordingly, he had expressed confidence in the meeting of the School Education Department that Maharashtra would once again come to the forefront of school education.

The Chief Minister directed that the Education Department should take steps for quality education.

He has also directed the School Education Department about the adoption of the CBSE pattern in the state government schools by making necessary changes.

