JEE Mains 2025: Session 2 City Intimation Slips Released at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the advance city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, Session 2. Candidates who registered can now visit the official website nta.ac.in and download their city slips.

The city intimation slips were initially supposed to be out in the second week of March, but owing to unwanted delays, the release of the city slip was delayed.

The JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 is scheduled to take place on April 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, and 9th. Also, the website notified that the hall tickets will be released three days before the exam.

How to check and download the JEE Mains Session 2 City Intimation Slip

Visit the NTA website, nta.ac.in.

Check on the Session 2 exam city intimation slip.

Enter the login details.

The city slip will appear on the screen.

Take a screenshot or download the slip for future reference.

It is important to note that the city slip is entirely different from admit cards/hall tickets. The city slips are released before the hall tickets just to help students make travel arrangements in advance. The exam city intimation slip provides candidates with information about their exam center location. Admit cards, on the other hand, provide the name, address, and other essential details of the exam center.